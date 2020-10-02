Considering all the hubbub with the 2020 elections, I would like to bring to attention of the Frederick County Shawnee District voters the name — Dave Stegmaier. Dave is running for Shawnee District Supervisor and is a staunch personable, conservative who brings extended and diversified experience to the table in serving the handicapped, less fortunate, and youth of our community.
Dave serves on the policy committee for the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and in today's heated amphitheater of mixed emotions, he understands the future monumental struggle to successfully defend American freedom for lies ahead for Frederick County citizens. With formidable conservative ideals, Dave is a strong President Trump supporter, with a mindset that America will never be a socialist country. Constituents in the Shawnee District can depend on Mr. Stegmaier to advocate for 2nd Amendment rights, low taxes, high standards for schools, appropriate funding for police, fire, and rescue departments, and meticulous oversight for mail in voting. A vote for Mr. Dave Stegmaier will be vote for yourself.
If you have questions for Mr. Stegmaier, please feel free to contact him at dave.stegmaier@gmail.com.
(2) comments
Last night we learned that Republican operatives sent 85,000 intimidating robocalls to voters in several states--mostly citizens of color. As Thomas Paine famously said "the right of voting for representatives is the primary right by which other rights are protected". The era of immoral Republican interference in democracy must come to an end.
News flash: looks like tRump has caught the hoax, someone please go fetch the clorox and a syringe
