I am writing in support of Dave Stegmaier for the Republican nomination for the Shawnee District. Dave is a true conservative with an excellent past history of serving the citizens of Frederick County. I find it interesting he has been accused of not being a conservative by supporting the current tax rate by other Supervisors who have advocated for higher meals taxes, higher cigarette taxes, adding transfer fees and wanting health insurance for the Supervisors (a fairly large expense proposal). Dave will listen and communicate with Frederick County citizens and represent us well. Please vote for Dave Stegmaier for our Shawnee District this Saturday.
Gene Fisher
Frederick County
