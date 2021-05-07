In our community, every election is important. On May 15th, the Republican Primary for Shawnee Supervisor will be held at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Current Shawnee Supervisor Dave Stegmaier is running for re-election, and he is unquestionably the best man for the job. Dave has had a strong presence in our community for more than a decade, and he truly cares and thoughtfully ponders what is best, not following a motive but his heart and experience.
The kindest man you’ll ever meet, Dave shies away from no challenge and will listen to the entire debate without a predisposed agenda in mind. I’ve known Dave for more than 13 years and have admired his love of our community – in supporting schools, libraries, public safety, low taxes, and a responsive government. His main focus is to work for us. Re-elect for DAVE STEGMAIER on May 15th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.