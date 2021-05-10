My support goes to the re-election of Supervisor Dave Stegmaier in the Shawnee District Republican Primary on Saturday, May 15th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall.
I have had the pleasure of serving with Dave on the Board of Supervisors for the last six months. His dedication to doing what is best for his Shawnee District constituents and all citizens of Frederick County is beyond reproach.
His lengthy history in both state and federal government has given him a good background, as he now serves at the local level. He is a strong Republican conservative, a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, a strong Constitutionalist, a man of faith who believes that the United States is the best country in the world. Dave is doing his part to make sure Frederick County and the United States stays strong.
Dave is willing to listen and to engage in discussions with his constituents, his fellow board members, his allies, and his enemies. He takes all issues very seriously and spends countless hours doing research. Dave has a strong attachment to Frederick County and will never waiver in his commitment to keep Frederick County moving in a positive direction.
Dave Stegmaier, honest, loyal, hard-working and devoted to Frederick County especially Shawnee District.
I strongly encourage you to get out and vote for Dave on May 15th at the Millwood banquet hall. Dave wants the opportunity to continue to serve. You can give him this opportunity by coming out to vote. He needs YOUR vote!
