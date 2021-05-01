Stegmaier qualified for the job
Several years ago I decided to get my military records to see if I qualified for any benefits. After trying to obtain my records, I was informed that they had been destroyed in a fire at a DoD facility in Ohio. At this point I called Congresswoman Barbara Comstock for some assistance with getting a copy of my records. Her office sent her assistant to work with me to solve my problems with my lost military records. This is when I met Mr. Dave Stegmaier. I found Dave to be one of the kindest gentlemen that I had ever met and what a good listener he was. After several months and a few more meetings, my records were secured with Dave’s assistance.
Since this time, I have had the opportunity to see Dave in action as a representative of the John Mann UMC and as a board member with the WATTS ministry. I was impressed with this man and all of the different things that he was willing to get involved in to make our community a better place to live. I have lived in the Shawnee District since 1962 and this is one of the most qualified supervisors that has served during this time. This is why I feel that “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” and why I support Dave Stegmaier for the Shawnee District on the Board of Supervisors and will vote for him on May 15 at the GOP party canvass
Walter Cunningham
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.