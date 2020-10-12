As a naturalized American citizen for more than 15 years, originally from Venezuela and a resident of Frederick County belonging to the Shawnee District, I support the candidacy of David Stegmaier to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, because I share with him the struggles for freedom, the fight against socialism and our resounding opposition to the possibility of a communist government and other forms of control and application of rules that are detrimental to our children and youth in our community.
We are equally united by our deep Christian beliefs, which is why I believe that Mr. David Stegmaier is the right person to represent the people of the Shawnee District of Frederick County on the Board of Supervisors.
In safeguarding our freedoms as a constitutional right, I enthusiastically endorse my support for David Stegmaier.
For freedom and honesty!
Ana T. Fitzpatrick
