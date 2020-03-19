I wanted to thank the residents of the Shawnee District for your warm reception of me when I visited you at your homes recently.
The Republican Firehouse Primary, which was scheduled for this Tuesday, March 24th, has been postponed until the current coronavirus emergency measures have been lifted.
Although the threat of the coronavirus has caused me to temporarily suspend my "listening campaign" for supervisor, I intend to resume my direct contact with Shawnee District residents as soon as conditions allow. Meanwhile, I am available to Shawnee voters via my cell phone, 540-535-6418.
These are challenging times in Frederick County that require elected officials with governing experience who will ensure thoughtful, balanced leadership on the Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.