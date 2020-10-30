I have known Dave Stegmaier for about 10 years. Under his supervision, I volunteered for Frank Wolf's re-election campaign of 2010. I have since observed Dave at Frederick County Republican Committee meetings, campaign functions and community events. I have found him to be a kind, sincere man who loves his community and wants the best for it.
I have lived in the Shawnee District for the past 26 years. Like you, I have witnessed the tremendous growth that has occurred in our district in recent years. I believe Dave will be a steady hand at the helm to represent the Shawnee District on the Board of Supervisors.
I do not personally know Dave's opponent, Richard Kennedy, but I do know he has a big "D" next to his name. For me, this "D" represents the party of dishonesty, divisiveness and dependence on big government. We have witnessed the extreme left's takeover of the Democrat party in recent years. The Democrat party of today does not encourage independent thought and self-reliance. When is the last time you have heard a Democrat candidate say and mean it, "Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country"? Do not be tempted to equate the current candidate Kennedy with the one who spoke those famous words.
On Tuesday, November 3, I encourage Shawnee residents to vote for Dave Stegmaier, the guy with the "R" next to his name. For me, this "R" represents what is right, reasonable and resourceful.
