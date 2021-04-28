Dave Stegmaier is a true servant of the people who ran for the Shawnee District seat on the Board of Supervisors to give a voice to all people, not just a few with whom he shares the same opinions. I have known Dave for over 20 years and know him to be a man of honesty, compassion and integrity. Dave will stand up for the taxpayers of Frederick County while also supporting our law enforcement, fire & rescue and teachers. There is a lot of diversity in Frederick County these days and Dave is just the person that Frederick County needs to bridge that diversity so that many voices are heard. If you disagree with Dave, he will not ignore you since he holds no allegiances to any factions of local political parties. Dave is running to serve ALL Frederick County taxpayers and will do his best to listen to all viewpoints and make sure that Frederick County remains a wonderful place to raise our families. Low taxes and quality of life can be achieved without sacrificing our values and Dave Stegmaier is the person to do that in the Shawnee District.
Do your part on May 15th and support Dave Stegmaier at the GOP Party Canvass at the Millwood Fire Company Event Center from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
(15) comments
Steigmeier is a white nationalist neanderthal ....what's not to like /s
What happened to you frederick county? When did you become a safe haven for these right wing bigots?
Any proof of this wild claim john brown?? You are a racist and a bigot of the largest order. In all of your radical claims of racism on this very forum, you prove yourself to be the biggest racist of all. In your very own words on this forum 'Your world would suck bigtime'
put your red cap back on and stop preaching to the cultists ... all non cultists see you people for who you are
LOL...It does suck to be you
trust me, you only wish you were me .... "yea though I walk through the valley....." "I fear no (conservative) evil"
LOL...you are full of yourself aren't you?!? No one wishes that they lived your miserable, hateful existence as a liberal web forum troll
someone has to keep an eye on you white nationalist bigots posing as the undefined "conservative"
I do love responding to thin skinned bigots
I voted for Dave Stegmaier. I thought he was a conservative. Dave Stegmaier is NOT a conservative. I sent Dave a email using the official Frederick County Board of Supervisor email form. NO REPLY. I regret voting for Dave Stegmaier and will vote for Josh Ludwig. I urge fellow Shawnee District residents to do the same. If you don't, next year at this time our taxes will be raised again. Mark my words.
This is very funny, Dave Stegmaier is a conservative, he just isn't a radical conservative that GreatScott and his fellow tea party diehards wish to be but Dave is a voice of all people and not just the select few that GreatScott is affiliated with that are attempting to tear apart the Frederick County GOP.
I am sick and tired of your false allegations and slander every day against conservatives. You are clearly NOT a conservative. Please stop putting down real ones. I am not in the teaparty and never have been. I resent your allegations and slander.
Sorry GreatScott buy you have rallied your views around the tea party extremists who decided that it was better to attack a moderate conservative within their own party instead of coming together to rally to win in the fall general election. It is you and your ilk that have been spreading allegations and slander against a good and honest man in order to spread the very right wing tea party views. Since you like to comment anonymously and we have no idea of who you are we can only determine your political leanings from the company that you keep.
Could you provide us all with the definition is of a "real conservative"? That has been a mystery my entire life. I must admit, I get "conservative", hater and bigot confused. They all seem to speak and act the same.
crickets on the definition huh? you tRump cultists have no idea of what a "real" conservative is anymore, if you ever knew
I think we can commend Steve for calling out the right wing nuts.
