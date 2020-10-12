We are writing to announce our support for Dave Stegmaier who is the Republican candidate for Shawnee District supervisor. Dave is a devout Christian, a loving family man and an exemplary citizen of Frederick County. He worked closely with Frank Wolf and Barbara Comstock, which gained him the knowledge of the needs of the Shawnee District and Frederick County. He works for all the residents of the Shawnee District, not just those of the party he represents. For our Oakdale Crossing, Raven Wing and Raven Pointe residents, we all know we have a serious traffic problem at the intersection of Senseny Road and Crestleigh Drive and with the building of the senior housing development forthcoming, the traffic situation will become even worse. Dave is committed to getting a traffic light installed at the corner of Senseny Road and Crestleigh Drive to help alleviate this problem. We urge all residents of the Shawnee District to join us in voting for Dave Stegmaier. He will be a great asset to our community as our district supervisor.
Charles and Elaine Slupe
Frederick County
