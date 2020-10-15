David Stegmaier will serve the citizens of the Shawnee District and Frederick County very well. Dave's experience with legislative issues and policies gained working with Frank Wolf and Barbara Comstock will serve him and us well.
Dave was always available to local government office holders, keeping us informed of many legislative issues that could affect our locality. He will work for all citizens as the county continues to grow. I urge you to cast your vote for David Stegmaier, Shawnee District, Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
