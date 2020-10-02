It was disheartening to read the Open Forum by the Republican candidate for Frederick County Board of Supervisors about "Marxist-led riots," cancel culture, identity politics, "skyrocketing crime" and Democrats making us "less secure in our homes" — while accusing Democrats of dividing Americans "based on our various races, religions, sexual orientations, and economic circumstances."
This partisan, confrontational tone has sadly become the norm — but it has nothing to contribute to helping Frederick County businesses recover, bringing better paying jobs to the community, ensuring a safe and high-quality educational environment for our children and their teachers, maintaining an infrastructure that keeps pace with growth, and preserving the quality of life in Frederick County — which I have been proud to call my home for the past 30 years.
I have chosen to support Richard Kennedy to represent us in the Shawnee District. I am doing so not out of animosity toward his opponent, but because Richard is addressing the issues that truly concern our community, and has the necessary vision, experience and temperament for the job.
The Internet trolls responded to Richard Kennedy's last opinion piece in The Star, suggesting that he was a closet socialist — despite his tenure as CEO of the local chamber of commerce. The trolls will not retreat. I would simply invite the voters of Shawnee District to learn about the candidates, to ignore the screamers and the haters, and to make an informed decision as to who is the best person to represent you.
