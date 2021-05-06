We moved to the Valley Mill area of Frederick County in 1989. We were told that Va. 37 East would be coming close to our new subdivision. It is extremely sad that we are moving out of state 32 years later and nothing has been accomplished on the Va. 37 East bypass. The traffic on Va. 7, and the surrounding area increases every year, but nothing is ever done about it. We continue to read about proposed road projects that are still unfunded. As I still have family in the area, I wonder when I come back to visit 20 years from now, will I ever see any road construction progress?
On a side note, it is also sad that this area has less grocery store options then we had back in 1989, despite the enormous increase in population.
