Stop animal abuse
An opinion piece in October by Delmara Bayliss in The Star was a reminder how heart-wrenching animal abuse is in Frederick County.
The date of that piece was Oct. 14. It is tough to read and very sad. That brings up “Tommie’s Law.” A year or so ago in Richmond a person tied a dog to a basketball pole, doused it with something and set it one fire. You could not help crying reading his story. He lived for five days. I understand the sentence is one year in jail but probation is mostly given. Are you sad and outraged yet? The little dog in the article in The Star last month was left to die alone, no food, no water. How despicable. I better stop here.
Tony Varda Stephens City
