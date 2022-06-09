Stop blaming gun violence
on ‘an inanimate object’
No one should have a problem with common sense gun laws. The question is what is common sense?
Today we have laws on the book that are not being enforced. Prisoners are being released due to prison overcrowding. Violators of current laws are not being prosecuted or are being treated leniently. What sense does it make, common or otherwise, to create new laws to prevent a crime when current laws are not enforced?
In the meantime, the same party that is pushing for new common sense gun laws is also pushing a defund the police policy. How are new common sense gun laws going to be enforced without an enforcement agency? None of this appears to be common sense.
My common sense tells me that this chaos created by the non-enforcement of many current laws is to force confiscation of lawfully owned firearms, which would create more victims. There is no common sense in giving up your right to self-protection. It has been proven over and over that to stop someone who is bent on evil, it takes someone stronger than they are to overcome them. To remove tools to aid that cause is not common sense.
There is an underlying issue to gun violence. It is not the gun. To place responsibility for an action on an inanimate object, is an abnegation of personal responsibility. It is disrespect of others. Teaching moral responsibility would be a good first step toward common sense gun law.
George Voelkel Frederick County
