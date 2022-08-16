Can we please stop all the damn grumbling and complaining all the time?
That's what kept the Israelites wandering in their personal desert for 40 years. Thank God that you have it as well as you do right now. It could be a lot worse. The sky is not falling right now, for us anyway.
I remember waiting in gas lines on even or odd days in the 1970s. My first mortgage was 12%, but money market savings brought in 18%. Jobs were hard to find compared to now. Stop being a wing nut and work towards the middle.
The Bible that is quoted so much in these pages says, "moderation in all things." No one group, denomination, or party is right about everything. Read and educate yourselves about different issues and become a more well-rounded person. Part of our citizenry is becoming an American wing of the Middle Eastern Taliban. Same spirit with different outfits, shoot people, blow up buildings — or the Georgia Guidestones. Some abuse anyone who doesn't agree with them.
Never in the history of this country has there been a time when everyone looked, thought, or dressed alike. Not everyone ever worshipped alike or spoke the same language. As the song goes, "He did not bring us out this far to take us back again, He brought us out to bring us into the promised land."
Barbara Burroughs
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.