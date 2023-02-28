I just read the article concerning the overcrowded condition of Jordan Springs Elementary School.
Who are the shortsighted officials that allowed this to happen? I'll tell you what must happen before it is too late. We need to stop further development. Period. The Northern Shenandoah Valley needs not to become another Northern Virginia, where taxes are off the scale and it takes you 45 minutes to drive 5 miles.
We need to put a sign up on every highway leading into Frederick County that says: No vacancy! You're welcome to visit. But you can't stay.
It is time to take a stand. Who will stand with me before we get overrun by those that would have this rural community resemble another Leesburg?
Charles Pidgeon
Clear Brook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.