Instead of simply repeating the fossil fuel industry propaganda, climate change deniers might want to consider the very substantial amount of actual measurements collected by scientists over decades, as summarized in the recently published United Nations, World Meteorological Organization, “State of the Global Climate” report (WMO-No. 1290, available online at library.wmo.int).
· Steady increase in the global atmospheric carbon dioxide and methane for the past 35 years (the period of study).
· Average global surface temperature trending up for the past 40 years, based on six separate sets of measurements.
· Ocean heat content trending up for the past 40 years.
· Steady increase in global sea level rise for the past 30 years, with the rate increasing due to melting ice sheets; e.g., for the past 20 years, the Antarctic has been losing an average of 267 billion tons per year (with the rate increasing) and, for the past 25 years, Greenland has been losing an average of 157 billion tons per year.
· The carbon dioxide has also caused the oceans to become steadily more acidic since 1985.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.