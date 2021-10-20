This letter regards the Oct. 18 article, "Reenactment stirs reflections on the past, present," about the recent Civil War reenactment at Cedar Creek Battlefield.
I saw more boys with their toys romanticizing war, slavery, pain, suffering, evil and white supremacy with dress up costumes, loud bangs, pretend wounds, shouting and running around on the grass.
This is all offensive. It is aggrandizing the failed attempt to preserve the white Christians’ economic system of enslaving Africans.
This is just the modern-day Lost Cause. Attempting to rehabilitate the despicable acts of the Confederates and their supporters; to create a memory of honor, valor and patriotism instead of shame and embarrassment.
These old battlefields are fields of shame and should not be preserved, except in the history books and maps. Preserving them glorifies them, teaches a false history, and permits the misremembering of what was really happening. It allows adult children to make playthings of death, suffering and toxic masculinity. It promotes the misremembering and the suppression of the reality of why the war was fought and necessary, of the errors of our white Christian ancestors — the enslavers, and those who fought and died to preserve it.
End the preservation of Civil War Battlefields.
Steven Lowe
Washington, D.C.
