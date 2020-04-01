Stop publishing ‘dribble’
Why must you publish dribble like today’s op-ed by Donovan Quimby? These are difficult times that require a modicum of discretion. Your need to publish every half-baked conspiracy theory must be overcome by the challenges of unprecedented and overwhelmingly painful feelings caused by something frightfully shocking, terrifying, and revolting.
So, please show some respect for those suffering from the menace of this moment. I have faith that eventually we will return to normalcy and you can return to slathering us with these nonsensical theories blaming everything and everybody for whatever evil the author wants to champion.
But for now, for just a short while, put these paranoid and preposterous delusions in your bottom drawer. Please, just for a little while. There will plenty of opportunities to thrill us with your fantasies when the dying is done.
Bill Fuller Winchester
