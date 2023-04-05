I understand that there are people in our communities who feel that our elections are not fair and honest. That’s fine. You’re entitled to your own opinions. You are protected by the First Amendment. However, your opinions are totally bane, useless, and worthless unless you have proof that what you’re saying is the truth.
The best supervisor I’ve ever worked under was an old, crusty, no-nonsense Air Force master sergeant. His philosophy was: You don’t get to complain unless you’re willing to roll up your sleeves and dive in to help solve the problem.
So, I am challenging those of you, so inclined to spew a bunch of spurious drivel, to become a poll watcher, or better yet, a poll worker. The Board of Elections is short-handed at the moment, so they would welcome your service. Here’s your chance to make things better, or to at least see how things really work. In this way, you can stop slandering the people who are willing to help.
The first thing you can do is turn off Faux (Fox) News. We already know that even they don’t believe their own bull butter! The next step is to contact your local Registrar’s Office and sign up to work the polls.
Otherwise, have a coke and a smile and shut your word hole, unless you’re willing to help fix what you “think” is so wrong with everything!
Cleatus Bell Jr.
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.