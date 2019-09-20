Stop the witch hunts
I heard on the radio this morning that they are criticizing, condemning and bastardizing another political figure for wearing a “brown face” costume EIGHTEEN YEARS AGO!!!!
They found a picture of this guy dressed as an Aladdin character in a PRIVATE SCHOOL yearbook......talk about digging for dirt!!! They need to just stop the witch hunts. There was absolutely NOTHING wrong with this (back then......these days it’s almost unacceptable to breathe....!!), and it was a costume!!! It’s not like he was blatantly going out to bash and make fun of people of color.
If the people who waste valuable time and resources digging for this crap would spend that time and energy on something productive and worthwhile, imagine how much better this country would be!!!!!
Laura Cooper Star Tannery
(1) comment
Absolutely wrong. The Left created all these bizarre, sensi metrics to disparage so now that white leftist are falling left and right over their OWN tyranny i find it fitting. LET IT CLEAN THE HOUSE of these liberals. THey deserve it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.