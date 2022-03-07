Whether he intended to or not, Vladimir Putin may well have initiated World War III. He must be stopped before that comes about.
His unprovoked invasion of a newly democratic nation, citing imaginary threats to Russia, indiscriminate killing of civilians, reckless attack on a nuclear power facility, alleged and probably true use of cluster bombs on civilian targets, and myriad other outrageous and thoroughly unjustifiable actions against Ukraine cannot go unanswered.
But what can the free world do, especially when the madman openly threatens a nuclear response to unspecified actions? Thus far, aside from economic sanctions that will fall most disastrously on the Russian people, about whom Putin cares not at all, and political damnation and isolation by much of the free world, the most promising moves on the part of the U.S. come from our top military leaders in the form of backchannel communications with their counterparts in Russia.
But the danger of Putin unleashing nuclear attacks on those who assist Ukraine in ways he finds unacceptable is real despite Russian military restraint.
One hopes our and other nations’ covert intelligence agencies are working overtime to find ways to disrupt and subvert Putin’s ability to command and control his war machine. Every option in that regard should be on the table and exercised aggressively. It’s entirely feasible that the Russian military hierarchy would lend a hand surreptitiously.
Is this brinkmanship? Quite possibly. Is it worth the risk? Yes.
James Sherry
Frederick County
I agree, Mr. Sherry. I hope there are some wiser heads in Russia, able to apply the brakes. Meanwhile, I'm continuing to pray for the people of Ukraine.
