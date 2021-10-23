I am writing to express my support for Tim Stowe for the Frederick County School Board's Red Bud District seat . Having known Tim and his family for many years, I will be supporting him for School Board and would hope that others will do that same.
Tim has always put the interests of others before himself. Over many years I’ve witnessed Tim work tirelessly to make our community a better place to raise a family through numerous community endeavors. Tim is a natural leader. He inspires others to volunteer their time and skills and to work hard and has always led by example.
The responsibility of our elected School Board members is greater now than at maybe any time in our history. Public school is not a one-sized-fits all solution. What is good for our students to learn here in Frederick County may not be the same as it is for a child growing up elsewhere. And everything seems to be under attack.
Tim Stowe will be a strong conservative voice on our School Board. He has my unwavering support and I encourage every parent and every voter in Red Bud to support his campaign on Election Day.
Stephanie Edwards
Frederick County
