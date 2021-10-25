For those like myself who have had the pleasure to work directly with Tim Stowe, we know he would be an excellent addition to the Frederick County School Board representing the Red Bud District.
Tim has been involved in our community for many years through various nonprofits, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, his church, and other community-building endeavors. Tim has also worked for almost 20 years with our local county staff and Board of Supervisors.
Having this experience and these established relationships on day one will be of tremendous benefit to the parents and students of Red Bud District.
In addition, having worked with Tim at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, I know him to be someone who knows how to get things done. He is thorough, detail-oriented, and uncanny in seeing problems ahead before they arise. His dedication to our community, experience working with the county, and strong, detailed work ethic make him the best choice for Frederick County School Board Red Bud District.
Linda Mosholder
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.