As a Red Bud district resident, I strongly encourage voters in my district to vote for Tim Stowe for School Board on Nov. 2.
I am confident that Tim will serve and represent our district well.
Tim has three children who have graduated from our county's public schools. He has been on the board of directors of two different private schools and was an adjunct faculty member at his alma mater, Virginia Tech.
Tim is prepared and well qualified for this office. With his background as an engineer, he understands the importance of academics including science, technology, engineering and math for building a foundation for success for our children. Tim knows the value of a strong high school education. He is fully committed to working alongside administrators, teachers and parents to assure that our children receive the highest quality education, enabling them to pursue and accomplish their dreams and goals. No other candidate comes close to having the combined education-related experience.
With all that is occurring and transpiring in Washington and Richmond, now more than ever it is time for we the voter to shore up our local elected boards with experienced and dedicated candidates that we can trust to advocate for us. Tim Stowe exemplifies that ideal candidate.
As a voter, I emphatically and wholeheartedly support Tim Stowe for Red Bud School Board.
Alice Donahue
Frederick County
