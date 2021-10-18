I am writing to express my support for Tim Stowe for the Frederick County School Board seat in the Red Bud District. Having known Tim and his family for many years through church and as a friend and neighbor, I will confidently give him my vote for the School Board and hope that others will do the same.
I can personally attest to Tim’s experience, trustworthiness, and desire to help make Frederick County a great place to live, work, and raise a family. His first priority will be what is best for our children in every decision that comes before the School Board. He will listen attentively to parents and work with teachers to ensure our children get the very best education.
Tim has been involved in our community for many years through various nonprofits, the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, his church, and other community-building endeavors. He has also worked for almost 20 years with county staff and the Board of Supervisors. Having this experience and established relationships, starting on day one, will be of tremendous benefit to the parents and students of the Red Bud district.
Tim Stowe is thorough, detail-oriented, and sees potential problems before they arise. His dedication to our community, experience working with the county, and strong work ethic make him the best choice for the Red Bud District's School Board seat. Vote Stowe on Nov. 2!
Katherine McHale
Frederick County
