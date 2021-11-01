I respectfully ask you to vote for Tim Stowe for the Redbud District School Board seat this November. He is a practicing civil engineer right here in Frederick County who has taught college courses as well as had children who went through the Frederick County Schools System. He deeply respects our county and our country.
Tim is a technical person who looks at problems through the lens of facts in order to uncover the best solution and then makes the most helpful decisions on behalf of those around him and for future generations.
I have great faith in Tim to make the right decisions for our children, their children, and Frederick County. Most of us do not have the time to oversee the School Board and the policies they create and enforce, so we need to elect people who have the skills, knowledge, ability, and mindset to ‘mind the store’ for us, so to speak.
Vote for Tim Stowe to make sure our schools are on the right path to the future.
Charles D. Markert
Frederick County
