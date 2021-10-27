Tim Stowe is the right man for the Frederick County School Board's Red Bud District seat. He is the only candidate I have heard advocating for expanding the county’s career and technical training programs, something that I absolutely applaud.
Simply put, college isn’t for everyone. Graduating seniors have myriad opportunities to earn a high-paying income by joining the workforce immediately out of high school. Trade schools, apprenticeships, and now a multitude of specialty training centers like the Rolls-Royce Crosspointe facility in Prince George County offer students with just a high school degree the chance to earn six-figure salaries just a few years after their high school graduation.
These technical education programs have helped fill a massive job shortage during the pandemic with a highly skilled labor force in the medical, auto, IT, and commercial airline industries. These jobs are open now and with their tremendous pay comes health benefits, matching retirement contributions, and tuition reimbursement should the student eventually decide they do want to pursue a college degree.
I applaud Tim Stowe for his recognition of these important fields and his support for the students who want to pursue their dreams now, not in four years.
Tim Stowe would be a welcomed change to the School Board, and he would best reflect the needs and goals of all our Frederick County students. Vote Tim Stowe if you live in Red Bud.
Rachel Adams
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.