A few days ago, my wife and I took our granddaughter and her brother to buy fish for her new aquarium. We took them to lunch first. Our granddaughter insisted she wanted to go to Chick-fil-A at the mall. The four of us ordered.
As my wife was beginning to pay, a gentleman stepped in line and paid for our meal. What a pleasant and unexpected surprise! As we thanked him, he said "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."
While eating we saw him repeat this several times, then quietly left. I hope he reads this as he made our day creating the opportunity to explain "pay it forward" to our seven- and eleven-year-old grandchildren.
To this gentleman I say again thank you. Your kindness will not be forgotten, and we will "pay it forward".
Harry Smith
Winchester
