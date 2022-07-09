Our Mr. Jay, our tame jay bird, is a pile of feathers in our yard. I think it's because we have several stray cats around. Free ranging and feral cats impact native wildlife through predation, competition, and spread of diseases. Their parasites (toxoplasma) stay in the soil a long time. Everywhere is a litter pan. They are opportunistic hunters and hunt birds, mammals, such as bunnies, squirrels, and butterflies. Cats kill 1.3 billion and more songbirds every year.
They overwhelm animal shelters, having litter after litter of kittens. The bell around their necks don't work. The "spay and release" doesn't help wildlife much at all.
The cats are fed by well-meaning people who don't take them to the vet for shots, neutering, injury care, and flea treatments. The cats are in the elements all year round and other than food they receive little care.
I am asking people to be responsible for cats and take them into their homes as inside cats, or round them up to go to the animal shelters. Give wildlife a break.
Marjorie M. Hyman
Winchester
