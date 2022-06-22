Stray cats wreak havoc
A pile of feathers is all that’s left of our friendly Mr. Jay, found in our yard.
Stray cats are stalking our feeders and bird bath. We see fewer rabbits and squirrels now that our neighbors are feeding the birds. Cats impact wildlife through predation and spread of disease. Their excrement (seen everywhere) has a parasite called toxoplasma in it. We find excrement in our vegetable garden and flowers.
Cats kill 1.4 to 3.7 million songbirds each year. They overwhelm shelters having kittens, litter after litter. Trap, neuter, release doesn’t help. Bells around their neck helps some. Please think twice before feeding strays. Cats need shots, neutering, good food, and shelter. At the very least think about your neighbors and their wildlife. Do your research on stray cats and their impact on wildlife.
Marjorie Hyman Winchester
