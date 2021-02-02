President Biden's meeting today with 10 GOP Senators proposing a compromise on a pandemic relief bill will hopefully lead to good faith negotiations and bipartisan legislation. There will be many benefits if they are successful. They include restoring public confidence in the ability of Congress and the Executive Branch to work out compromises on other important issues in the future. The influence of these and other more centrist members of the Republican Party will be strengthened in the current struggle of the GOP to redefine itself in a post-Trump era. Similarly it will help reduce the risks of the Democratic Party overreaching on other issues in the future due to pressure from its most liberal members, potentially resulting in loss of control of the House and/or Senate in the next midterm election.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
