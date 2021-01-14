Last spring and summer after Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other Black people were murdered by police, protestors coined the slogan "Black Live Matter." Which makes sense because in our pluralistic, egalitarian society all lives should matter equally. To counter this the president and his followers reminded us all that "Blue (Police) Lives Matter." This also makes sense because the "thin blue line of the police" puts their lives at risk everyday to protect our lives and liberties. What I have a hard time understanding is the image I saw of insurrectionists wearing MAGA hats on January 6, 2021, in the Capitol building beating a police officer with an American flag while chanting "USA." Do Blue Lives not matter to this crowd?
Patrick Kofalt
Winchester
Frankly, I am sick and tired of all the insane hypocrisy, hatred and rage-based ignorance of the anti-Donald Trump left. Their blatant dishonesty, condescending arrogance and convenient detachment from reality is a type of lunacy so profound it boggles the mind. And it’s not just Trump. Any conservative who dares to disagree is automatically a stupid, misogynistic, racist and sexist cave-dweller, while every so-called progressive is sublimely intelligent, tolerant and compassionately superior in every way.
Seriously, there’s an unhealthy disconnect in the way these people think. They promise everything, produce nothing, make excuses, blame others and fail to comprehend just how sick and tired the rest of us are of liberalism and everything it stands for.
Trump’s ideas are nothing but simple common sense, but his enemies hate him because he’s a game-changer who will call out every hypocrisy he encounters and is committed to rebuilding America by putting national safety over liberal sensitivity. He knows how to create jobs and will do his best to rid our culture of criminal illegal aliens and Islamic terrorists, while replacing the present cycle of ignorance and dishonesty with some long-desired sanity.
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
tRumpism is a mental illness. These so called "patriots" who beat police with American and confederate flag poles and killed at least one cop with a fire extinguisher hit to his head are only forcused on white lives and white supremacy. That is why they lose their minds, with what little mind they have, when they hear or see the words Black Lives Matter. It reminds them of their deep seeded racism. In their miserable souls, subconsciously they find that level of hate despicable.
I agree, Mr. Spock, but their psychology is deeper than that. Trump is a Person of the Lie if you will. For some reason his manic followers have wrapped these lies around themselves and made it part of them like an identity they can’t separate from. I don’t know what will happen to them when Trump slithers down to Florida.
Hopefully they all go with him. They'll love DeSantis.
"They don't respect our government. period" Absolutely right! You didn't respect our government for the last four years. Period. Buckle up!
I do not respect the traitor in the WH. You just do not get the difference do you? And "I" am not a crazed QAnon mob attacking our government. "You" seem to like that.
They don't respect our government. period.
I, too, witnessed live the attack on the Capital by criminals, thugs, and other Trump followers. I’m still traumatized. No, nothing matters to these people other than the poisonous Kool-Aid of Mr. Trump. When a lie is disproven, they simply create a new to believe in. When Alice runs out of rabbit holes, they will dig new ones to go down.
In 6 days Mr. Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president. Or is it the 63rd president or maybe the 76th. The man has re-won so many states over and over its hard to keep track. This is like ground hog day in Twilight Zone. As for,Trump, he will live with his crumbling empire and court cases silenced by most social media. And his followers? I guess they’ll have to find other lies and outrageous conspiracy theories on the internet to give their lives meaning. I truly feel bad for them.
