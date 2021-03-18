Student gives much-needed perspective
With so much hot air being generated from our local politicians about the Deep Equity Program in Frederick County, it took a high school senior to bring sense and level-headedness to the discussion. The March 16 Open Forum by James Wood student Elisabeth Bass was an articulate, well-reasoned, and much-needed perspective of an issue that has been grossly distorted and politicized — by someone who is actually impacted by the program.
At 67 years of age, I was educated in an era when students who were different in one way or another were essentially segregated and ignored, and biases were tolerated. These “different” students kept to themselves, and so did we, and there was no attempt at understanding and bridging the divide. Given today’s poisonous political and social climate, I think we can all see just how well this approach worked.
There may be imperfections with the Deep Equity curriculum, but I am happy to see that our schools are trying seriously to address misconceptions and prejudices before they fester into something much more toxic. As Elisabeth writes, there is nothing Marxist or Communist about this. Instead, call it respect.
With students like Elisabeth Bass, and the adults at James Wood and other schools who are teaching them, the future of this country appears in good hands.
Cary Kimble Frederick County
"respect" "golden rule" has morphed into "politically correct" and "leftist socialism." A white guy kills 8 Asian women and the sheriff says the guy was "having a bad day." A black guy is killed by a white cop's knee on his neck, and people squawk that he had a criminal background so he probably deserved it. White supremacists storm our nation's capitol building , breaking and entering and fighting, disrupting government business, wanting to hang our vice president, and are politely escorted out hours
later. A sitting senator says that he wasn't afraid, because these were good patriotic Trump supporters, but had they bee black, he would have been concerned. I give you white privilege and it would seem that maybe we need to address it somehow.
