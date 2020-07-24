My name is Alejandro Landers and I am a rising 9th grader going to Millbrook High School this year. I normally am excited to go back to school, especially this year as it is my first year in high school. I was willing to go back to school because I thought everyone including students would have to wear a mask, but I was upset to hear that it is not required for students. I have a question for Mr. Foreman, Mr. Hester, Mrs. Washington, and Mr. Wright, who all voted in favor of going back to school and not making it mandatory for students to wear a mask. I want to know why they don't want students, teachers, and staff to feel safe? There is scientific proof that wearing a mask helps slow the spread of the virus. If students don't want to wear a mask, they can do school work online. Why punish the kids that are willing to wear a mask and be safe? Both of my parents are teachers and I feel that students not wearing a mask at school is unsafe for everyone involved.
Alejandro Landers
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.