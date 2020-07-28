Suggestion for team name
Concerning the proposed name change for the Washington Redskins, I have a few thoughts on this matter.
I couldn’t believe how quickly both owner and coach caved to the lefties despite polls showing fans clearly divided on the subject and Native Americans more than 75% not upset with the current name.
This brings me to the only conclusion possible. That the best name for the team would be the Washington Cowards.
Martin Ferguson Stephens City
