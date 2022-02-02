Mr. Vladimir Putin is worried about Russia's neighbors (such as Ukraine) wanting to join the European Economic Union or NATO.
He should be wondering what leads his neighbors to want to join the West. Here are some things Mr. Putin should consider.
Some of his neighbors might have negative memories of their past experiences of being forced into alliance with the former Soviet Union. They might prefer to have free elections while selecting their leaders, whereas Russian elections are phony and opposition leaders are jailed or poisoned (or both). They might prefer government by law, rather than by a dictator who can order someone jailed or refuse to charge someone for breaking the law. They might prefer having a free press, where they can express political and other views without fear of being arrested and jailed. They might prefer a country where the government does not help their Olympic athletes to fake their drug tests. They might prefer a country that does not threaten invasion by massing 100,000 troops near its border while claiming it has "no intention of invading."
Admittedly, such changes in Russian government and culture would be transformative and make Russia a very different country than it now is. But that is what Russia might have to do if it wants to attract neighboring countries to be its allies rather than forcing them to be its allies through intimidation and invasion.
Scott Bailey
Frederick County
(1) comment
Well said, Mr. Bailey. Putin is no friend of free countries.
