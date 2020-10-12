——Citizens of Winchester, I urge your support to re-elect Corey Sullivan for the Third Ward seat in the upcoming election. Corey is a lifelong resident of Winchester (currently the only current council member who is). He attended our city schools having graduated from Handley in 1996. Cory has made sound decisions and voted for the best interestd of our citizens since his election to council four years ago. He knows Winchester and its citizens as he has lived, worked and supported them. Cast your ballot for Corey Sullivan so he can continue to fight for the best interest of the citizens of Winchester.
Ron Putnam Sr. and Golda Putnam
Winchester
