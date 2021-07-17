This past Wednesday, we witnessed Supervisor Graber display his personal (but immaterial) feelings on county business.
Supervisor Graber started off demeaning trans students. Does he really think a teen willingly wants to make their life more difficult by “faking it”? He should also know that bathrooms are monitored. His bad faith argument is specious at best, deplorable at worst. If he thinks there are insidious acts being performed in bathrooms, what does he think goes on in bathrooms?
He is still willfully ignorant of the meaning of critical race theory. He once produced homework a student allegedly brought home to his parents. Do we know if this is a student here in Frederick County? He repeatedly invokes indoctrination; so can he show us where the Virginia Department of Education has put CRT into the Standards of Learning? On both counts, he has yet to bring any evidence.
Finally, with regard to a constitutional sanctuary, as one speaker put it Wednesday, “it’s called the United States of America.” If the county takes issue with a law, there is a procedure for that: the county sues the state. The county has no method to enforce such a mandate. Ignoring a law is not how the process works. If we are to have law and order, processes have to be followed.
I am highly concerned that we have a supervisor on the board who shows a reek of discontent with the procedures and realities of local government.
Bryan Nuri
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.