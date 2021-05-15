We must VOTE out the old and bring in new Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Most of these board members need to be in a boat fishing somewhere. They disagree on progress and necessities in the county like grocery stores, and the right to change the name of a junior college without repercussions like withholding our tax dollars because they choose to flex their muscles.
They act on their ugliest impulses to support raciest theories like a bias education by withholding money from our county schools for an Equity Coordinator and hiring more minority teachers. Racism requires the conviction of only a few hateful members. The current Board of Supervisors does not represent the racial and political makeup of Frederick County. We need more Democrats, women, and minorities to serve on this board.
I am going to work extremely hard to vote out of office as many of the current supervisors as possible. It’s a new day and Trump’s days are over and you must go.
