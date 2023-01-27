According to the article Jan. 23 article, “Frederick supervisors deny CUP for humanitarian aid office,” Shawn Graber and three other supervisors voted to deny a permit to store furniture and other donated items in a privately owned unused barn, even though the Planning Commission unanimously recommended they approve said permit. There was no discussion on the matter and no explanation was provided as to reason for denial.
Frankly, I’m not sure why a private homeowner even needs to ask permission from anyone to allow someone to store something in their garage or barn. I certainly would not ask permission in this situation. No money was changing hands. This wasn’t a business transaction. This was a friendly and helpful gesture by a caring private citizen. This is the kind of act we need more of in this world.
The supervisors who voted against this are an embarrassment to our community. The only plausible explanation is hatefulness, bigotry and pettiness. We should be better than that.
David Snow
Winchester
