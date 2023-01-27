As a volunteer for an agency that is providing so many valuable and necessary services to our brothers and sisters who have sought refuge in our community, I feel a need to speak out. Church World Services is diligently working to access housing, employment, nourishment, education, health care and furnishings for refugees.
If I may focus for a moment on furnishings, which are offered by many generous folks who want to assist our newly arriving clients.
There is an ongoing need for storage for these items as we need to be prepared for the next family to arrive. A very generous offer was made for use of a building in Frederick County. That required a conditional-use permit. Some members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors denied this with no explanation as to why. Shame on them.
It is a privilege to work alongside Church World Services staff and the people they serve. Our community is enriched by the arrival of CWS clients. The clients offer us an opportunity to share our time and support as they become independent and productive members of our community.
It is a win-win process. So please consider opening your heart and mind and join us in welcoming and supporting CWS in any way you might feel able.
Let’s offer a positive response unlike what the Frederick County Board of Supervisors chose to do.
Joyce Ray
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.