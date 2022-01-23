Goldie’s Act has been introduced in Congress to help protect puppy mill dogs. It was named after a dog known as Golden Retriever #142 who was raised at a USDA-licensed puppy mill in Iowa, where she died after suffering extreme neglect for months.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is tasked with enforcing the Animal Welfare Act. The USDA over the past few years has not been doing their job. They have chosen instead to alter their policies to allow their inspectors to either document violations separate from the official inspection reports, or not to document these violations at all. The result? Cruel breeders aren’t punished or deterred from continuing to raise puppies and adult dogs in neglect.
Goldie’s Act (H.R. 6100) is needed legislation in response to the USDA’s abject failure to enforce the Animal Welfare Act. The bill will require more frequent and meaningful inspections, confiscation of dogs who are suffering, monetary penalties against licensees who violate the law and would require the USDA to share information with law enforcement agencies. Right now, dogs in poorly managed facilities have no hope of rescue by an agency that is supposed to protect them.
Please show compassion for dogs like Goldie and ask your Federal Representative to cosponsor Goldie’s Act (H.R. 6100). In our immediate area, neither Jennifer Wexton nor Ben Cline have signed on to cosponsor and I ask both of them to please do this, alleviating the suffering of innocent animals.
Robin Lynch
Winchester
