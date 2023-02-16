We are truly blessed to live in a great nation. America gives the freedom to choose who and what we want to be — freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.
But these freedoms are not a given, nor are they free. In generation after generation, when history demanded, those in uniform went in harm’s way for us.
Now is the chance to do your part, in our community, for these brave patriots who stood the watch. Hometown Veteran Heroes is a local organization dedicated to honoring our valley heroes by coordinating veteran banners throughout the area. You’ve probably seen these faces of selfless sacrifice on banners hanging from light or electric poles in small towns.
Across Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, Stephens City, Middletown, and Berryville, faces of these heroes will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. This is your chance to upload a picture and proudly sponsor a 60-by-30-inch banner for your loved one for two years. If you are a proud patriot who wants to say “thanks” but don’t have a local veteran to display, donors can help defray the cost of this program.
Find us, like us, and share us on Facebook @hometownveteranheroes or simply search Military Tribute Banners and follow the prompts for the Winchester area program. Let’s rally our communities in support of those brave service members who sacrificed to guarantee our freedoms. We truly live in the land of the free.
Dan Abel
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.