As lifelong residents and business owners in Frederick County, my husband and I are incredibly proud to endorse Gainesboro Board of Supervisors candidate Kevin Kenney and Frederick First.
Kevin has lived in Frederick County his entire life, serving on the Frederick County Planning Commission for 10 years, with the last four years as chairman. He has also served on several county committees that provides experience and has prepared him for this next step.
As supervisor for Gainesboro, Kevin will be able to oversee capital improvements and analyze budgets for any project. His extensive experience and background will serve him well in this role.
Frederick County needs someone who will speak for the citizens and do what is right, not what is easy. We humbly ask the community to support Kevin Kenney and the Frederick First candidates in the special election on April 11 and the general election in November.
Cordell and Kim Watt
Gore
