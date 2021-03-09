The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (“Our Alamo”), YES, "Our Alamo," because it has been part of our community providing first-class movie theater entertainment to include new releases, retro films, children’s movies, sing-a-longs and much more for over 10 years now. The bi-weekly film club venture offers current art films, documentaries and foreign films without having to travel to the D.C. area.
"Our Alamo” has good, quality food with a versatile menu as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at fair prices with great service. It is such a pleasure to dine while watching a movie!
Like many businesses, theirs has experienced an unfortunate situation resulting from the pandemic. Upon reopening they went to great lengths making adjustments to keep within the CDC guidelines for the safety of the attendees and staff.
Now we urge everyone to support the Alamo to keep this wonderful theater experience in our community. There is nothing like watching a movie on the Big Screen!
Remember the Alamo!
The Nerangis family may be wealthy, but they are also very nice people. They deserve our support.
