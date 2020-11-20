Support our small businesses this holiday season
On November 28th our country officially celebrates Small Business Saturday. This annual tradition highlights the importance of our locally owned businesses. This year, more than ever, our local shops, restaurants, and service providers need our support. While national retailers with established online platforms have been largely unaffected by this health pandemic, many of our Main Street businesses have suffered greatly.
While I am particularly biased to Clarke County businesses, I hope everyone in the region will pay special attention to our local small businesses this holiday season. Many businesses have online shopping options and the business community has worked very hard to make in-person shopping safe for its customers. For those difficult-to-buy-for family members, consider a gift certificate at a local shop, restaurant, or service provider. Let’s make everyday through the end of 2020 a Small Business Day.
Chris Boies, County Administrator Clarke County
