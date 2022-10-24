I have lived in the Historic District of Winchester for over 20 years. Richard Bell and I worked together on the Board of Directors of Preservation Historic Winchester (PHW) where I served as secretary for many years. Richard’s leadership, steady presence and ability to see and understand all sides of an issue were essential in mediating and resolving differences of opinion among board members.
This ability to respect and work with people with differing perspectives makes Richard an ideal candidate for City Council. He takes the time to understand the details and context of an issue, and then makes an informed decision with the best interests of the community in mind.
I support Richard Bell for Ward 1 City Council and encourage you to cast your vote for him as well.
MJ Stinson
Winchester
