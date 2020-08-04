For the past several years Richard Traczyk has served as the president of Lake Holiday POA, a community we joined in 2004. His executive leadership skills have made Lake Holiday a fiscally stable and highly desirable community in which to live. He has successfully managed to bridge internal divides to bring people together for the overall good of the community.
These are the same political skills he would bring with him to Richmond to serve in the House of Delegates. In addition, he is pro-life and a strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights.
Richard Traczyk is the right person to succeed and carry on the work former Representative Chris Collins began in representing all the citizens of Virginia's 29th District in the House of Delegates. I urge the voters of Frederick County, Winchester, and all of Virginia 29 to support Richard Traczyk on August 8 at the Millwood Firehouse/Banquet Hall near Costco. [Traczyk is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the 29th District seat in the Nov. 3 election.]
